Katy Perry Teases 'Haunting Image' of Luke Bryan in New 'American Idol' Season 20 Promo

The American Idol judges are getting goofy as they encourage talented singers from across the country to audition for Season 20 from wherever they are with Idol Across America. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and even host Ryan Seacrest all filmed from home to show just how easy it is to audition virtually, but Bryan's at-home footage was a little too personal for Perry.

While Richie trimmed hedges while educating fans on how to audition, Perry phoned in from her laundry room, asking folks who do send in their auditions to "keep it clean" for their producers. "Speaking of clean," the country star added from the tub, popping his shower cap-clad head from out behind the curtain, "You can even audition from your bathroom."

The only thing that will get the haunting image of LB in the shower 🤢 out of my head is some 🌟NEW TALENT!🌟 WE’RE BACK WITH AUDITIONS and I hope my fellow judges @LukeBryanOnline & @LionelRichie + @RyanSeacrest are sharpening their photoshop skills! pic.twitter.com/4jwpc9Kjhq — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 6, 2021

Pointing out that Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham auditioned from home while on his lunch break, the judges encouraged people to simply put it all out there, regardless of where they are. "Don't be such a cold cut," Perry joked as her head rested between slices of bread. In one final good-natured jab at Bryan, the pop singer imitated his "good luck, y'all" sign-off before bidding fans farewell herself.

Perry kept the smack talk coming on Twitter, where she said the only thing that will get the "haunting image" of her fellow judge in the shower out of her head is all the new talent coming their way for Season 20, which will premiere in 2022. Despite all their ribbing back and forth, Bryan and Perry are close friends, with the "Country Girl" singer opening up to PEOPLE in a recent interview with finally getting to meet Perry's daughter Daisy, whom the "California Girls" artist welcomed in August 2020 with Orlando Bloom.

Calling Daisy "the most precious," the Idol judge added, "I always say she's the new Gerber Baby, you know? She's just the cutest thing." He continued that his first time meeting the little girl was on a bike ride with Bloom. "I actually had went on a bike ride with Orlando, and Orlando and I met Katy and her family for brunch and little Daisy Dove was there and she's just as cute as you could ever imagine," he shared with the magazine. American Idol Season 20 premieres in 2022. For more information on how to audition, visit the official website here.