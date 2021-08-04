Luke Bryan Says Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy Is 'Just the Cutest Thing'

✖

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020, and Perry's fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan has finally gotten to meet her. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Bryan was asked whether he had gotten to meet Daisy after initially just seeing over FaceTime, and he revealed that he has "had the opportunity to meet her in person and she is the most precious."

"I always say she's the new Gerber Baby, you know?" the country singer added. "She's just the cutest thing." Bryan shared that he met the almost-1-year-old while on a bike ride with her dad. "I actually had went on a bike ride with Orlando [Bloom], and Orlando and I met Katy and her family for brunch and little Daisy Dove was there and she's just as cute as you could ever imagine," he said. In February, the Georgia native told the outlet that he had gotten to say "Hey" to Daisy on FaceTime during breaks on set of Idol.

"It's just really amazing being there with Katy and watching her [be a mom]," Bryan said of Perry. "Sometimes in the breaks, she'll FaceTime Orlando [Bloom] and little Daisy Dove. And so, I'll get to say, 'Hey.' But just watching Katy embrace being a mother is a very beautiful thing to watch. I never had a doubt she would be a tremendous mother."

"She'd come on set; she would've been up nursing all night," he continued. "Katy's in the full swing of things with nursing, so we've had to work around her schedule. But she's been a trouper and showing up and working like she always does. I know she's doing it on minimal sleep, so she's a rockstar."

In April, the "One Margarita" singer told Jimmy Kimmel that he had gifted Perry's daughter with a BB gun, specifically, "a daisy BB gun," joking that "it just seemed to be the right gift." "Do you think she will ever give it to her daughter or will that go right in the garbage?" Kimmel asked. Bryan replied, "That'll never see the light of day."

Perry confirmed the unusual gift during a February appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, adding that Bryan also got Daisy a pink tractor. "They were both — Lionel and Luke gave very Lionel and Luke gifts," she said, referencing fellow Idol judge Lionel Richie. "Lionel gave her a nice robe, and then a bottle of champagne for mom and dad. And then Luke gave her a pink tractor and a 'Daisy' BB gun."