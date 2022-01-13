Katy Perry Shares Birthday Tribute to Her ‘Sexy’ Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry celebrated Orlando Bloom’s 45th birthday on Thursday by sharing a heartwarming tribute to the “sexy” actor. Perry and Bloom have been engaged since February 2019 and are parents to 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. In her tribute, Perry thanked Bloom for being their family’s “darling” dad.

“Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” Perry captioned the post. “Thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling [dad].” The post included a mix of photos and videos from their relationship. The last one was a hilarious video with Bloom feeding Perry, 37, a sandwich while she breastfed Daisy.

Perry and Bloom started dating in January 2016 and first broke up a year later. They reunited in February 2018 and have been inseparable ever since. They got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019, and Perry announced her pregnancy with Daisy in the video for her single “Never Worn White.” She gave birth in August 2020. They marked the end of 2021 and the start of 2022 in Las Vegas, where Perry is in the middle of her Play residency.

The Play residency show features many of Perry’s trademarks, including a roster of wild costume changes. In a recent PEOPLE interview, Perry said the show’s backstage is not as crazy as some may assume. “People think backstage is pretty scandalous, but for me, for a decade, it’s pretty much been the same,” Perry said. “We’re just getting ready, we’re eating well, we’re doing a pre-show workout. We’re doing lots of different business things and really sticking to the meditation.” Her routine has helped her battle the “fatigue and exhaustion” that comes with pulling off her grueling shows night after night.

Daisy is also living with Perry in Las Vegas, so she does not have time to do anything wild when not performing. “Daisy’s with me all the time and she loves seeing mama get ready and turn into the character,” Perry told PEOPLE. “And I get to give bath time between 6:00 and 7:00. It’s a great routine. I thrive on routine.”

Although it’s not clear when Perry and Bloom plan to finally tie the knot, a source recently told Entertainment Tonight they are already hoping to expand their family. The two “are so happy,” the source said, adding that they are into a “great groove.” They are “both supportive of each other’s careers and love parenting together,” the source added.