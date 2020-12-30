Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Reportedly Experiencing 'Rough' Prison Stay

✖

While Lori Loughlin was recently released from prison following her two-month sentence, her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is still serving his own sentence. According to a new report from Us Weekly, Giannulli is having a "rough" time while in prison as he serves a five-month prison sentence for wire and mail fraud. He began his sentence on Nov. 19 at the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc in California.

A source told Us Weekly that Giannulli is "having a rough time in prison," particularly as he navigates the COVID-19 pandemic during his sentence. An insider told the publication, “He is allowed to call his daughters and son; those are the only good parts of his day. He tries to sound strong for his children, but because of fear of a COVID outbreak, he has been spending almost all his time in his cell, which has been very mentally taxing.” As for how he is spending his time while in prison, the source continued to share that the fashion designer is turning to a number of activities in order to stay busy.

“Mossimo is spending his time reading, writing letters to his family and planning future business ventures,” the insider added. “Mossimo is also a man of God and has been turning to prayer when he feels weak.” Giannulli and Loughlin were originally arrested in March 2019 after they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes in order to get their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California. They both entered guilty pleas on those charges in May. The couple was able to secure a plea deal, which they agreed to ahead of their August sentencing, which stated that they would have to serve jail time, do community service, and pay a fine. Loughlin served two months in prison for her role in this matter. She was released on Monday and was able to reunite with her daughters.

Sources have said that Loughlin is worried about how her husband is doing while in prison. An insider told Us Weekly on Monday, which coincided with the Full House star's release from prison, “It’s hard to be home without Mossimo, of course. They are praying to be reunited on Easter." They went on to share that Loughlin was in isolation before she was released which was a precaution that she had to take due to the current health crisis. The source said, “She spent the last two weeks in isolation before she was released, so it has been especially tough, but she’s thankful to put it behind her. There was a COVID outbreak in the prison, so it was a precaution and not a punishment.”