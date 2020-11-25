Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Pay Their $150K, $250K Fines in College Admissions Scandal

✖

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are both currently serving prison sentences in relation to their involvement in the college admissions scandal, and the couple has now paid the fines they were ordered. Legal documents obtained by TMZ state that Loughlin has paid her $150,000 fine she was given as part of her plea deal in October and her husband paid the $250,000 he was ordered.

Loughlin is currently serving a two-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, and her sentence also included two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli began his five-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, in California on Nov. 19. He was also ordered to two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service and paid his fine before his sentence began.

The couple was indicted in March 2019 in the college admissions scandal for allegedly paying $500,000 to have their two daughters designated as crew recruits to the University of Southern California. Loughlin and Giannulli were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and in October, were also charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.

Loughlin was sentenced after she agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and her husband pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. Loughlin is expected to be released on Dec. 28, though a source told PEOPLE that the actress hopes to be able to return home a few days earlier in time for Christmas so that she can be with her daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22.

"It's just a nightmare for them," a source said of the couple's daughters. "They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori. But to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting."

"They are beyond worried," the source added. "They can't wait to have their mom home in December, though. They try to focus on this."

A legal source said that Loughlin was "a little weepy" on her first night in prison but "pulled herself together quickly."

"She hasn’t had any specific problems. No one is bullying her," the source said, adding that the Full House star is "using this time to focus on herself, but she’s also interested in hearing the stories of the other inmates. She realizes she’s no better and no worse than any of them. Lori is resolved to finish her sentence with her head held high."