Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After Serving Almost 2 Months for Role in College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin was released from prison on Monday after serving two months for her role in the national college admissions scandal dubbed Operation Varsity Blues. The Full House alum was released from Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, California just two days shy of serving her full two-month sentence, TMZ was the first to report. Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli, remains in prison serving a five-month sentence.

Loughlin turned herself into federal authorities nearly three weeks early in late October, after pleading guilty to her involvement in the scandal. Loughlin and Giannulli were indicted in March 2019 in the college admissions scandal. The investigation found that the couple paid $500,000 to William “Rick” Singer have their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, designated as crew recruits to the University of Southern California. Neither of the girls had ever participated in the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and in October, were also charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. Although they initially denied the accusations against them, they eventually agreed to plead guilty – Loughlin to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and her husband to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

Loughlin reported to FCI Dublin on Oct. 30. The low-security prison, the same facility where Desperate Housewives alum Felicity Huffman served 11 days of her initially planned two-week sentence, houses approximately 1,200 female inmates. The actress had initially been hoping for an early release in order to spend time with her family for Christmas, and while that did not happen, she will still be home with her daughters in time for New Year's Eve and Day.

Although Loughlin has finished serving her prison sentence, she is not off scot-free just yet. As part of her plea agreement, she now has to serve 2 years of supervised release as well as perform 100 hours of community service. Her husband, who surrendered to authorities in November and continues to serve his prison sentence at Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California, will also have to serve supervised release and perform 250 hours of community service following his release. According to court records, Loughlin and her husband have already paid the $150,000 and $250,000 fines given as part of their plea deals.