Lori Loughlin Reportedly Has Tearful Reunion With Daughters After Prison Release

✖

Lori Loughlin was reunited with her two daughters and it brought tears to everyone's eyes. The Fuller House star was released from prison after spending nearly two months behind bars. Loughlin reunited with daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, with one sources saying, "It's the end of a very long ordeal."

"It's the most stressful thing she has ever dealt with," the insider continued to share according to PEOPLE before revealing their New Year's plans. "She plans on spending New Year's with Olivia and Bella." The source noted that the 56-year-old "seems beyond relieved that she can put her prison sentence behind her."

Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli also had to do prison time, however he's serving five months, instead of two. "She is still worried about Mossimo though, and can't wait to have him home." The couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to have their daughters accepted to the University of Southern California recruits for the rowing team. In May, Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Mossimo pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. The couple were caught alongside 50 other parents.

On Aug. 21 a judge approved the couple's plea deal and as a result, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in jail, along with a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service. Her husband has to serve five months in prison, a was fined $250,000 with 250 hours of community service.

Recently, Giannulli spoke on the matter publicly for the first time since the family was scrutinized by the public and media. Requesting she tell her side of the story on Jade Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, she not only admitted that what her family did was wrong, but also detailed what all she's learned throughout the process. The young influencer even admitted that at first, she wasn't aware of why people were making a big deal about it, saying that the circle of people she grew up with did the same things and she thought that was the normal process of handling business.

It didn't take long for Giannulli to realize that that's not the case. While she was criticized by onlookers, and by Smith's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, who's also a co-host on the hit Facebook show, Giannulli stood her ground and surrendered she and her family's wrongdoing.