Lori Loughlin Spotted Out for the First Time Following Prison Release

✖

Lori Loughlin finished her two-month prison sentence on December 28 and has since worked through 100 hours of community service at Project Food Angel, as well as paid a $150,000 fine. Although Loughlin completed her hours in February, the When Calls The Heart actress has continued to volunteer at the Los Angeles nonprofit that provides food for people whose lives have been impacted by a major illness. Page Six posted photos of Loughlin handing out meals on Tuesday, confirming the rumors that Loughlin "going above and beyond the hours that she is required to do."

Loughlin's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is currently serving his five-month sentence and paid a $250,000 fine. He will work 250 hours of community service following his release from prison. Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to fraud in May 2020 after they were accused of paying $500,000 for their daughters, Bella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21, to get admitted into the University of Southern California. Loughlin had a tearful reunion with her daughters after her release from prison, explaining that prison was "the most stressful thing she has ever dealt with."

While Loughlin is eager to relaunch her acting career now that she's back home, her main priority at the moment is Giannulli. "Lori is still in the moment of enjoying being back at home," a source told PEOPLE. "The next big focus is of course to have Mossimo back home. No one can visit him in prison, because of COVID. He stays in touch with his family via phone calls. It seems Lori will put everything on hold until Mossimo is home. She isn't really thinking about anything else."

"She previously expressed that she would love to act again at some point," the source continued. "She always loved her career. She loves filming and creating movies. The only focus right now though is to reunite with Mossimo.

Loughlin isn't the only member of the family who is eager to put the ordeal behind them. Olivia Jade returned to her popular YouTube channel in January. "This is so crazy! Welcome back to my YouTube channel," she said in the video. "I am really excited because obviously I haven't filmed in a really long time and I'm just grateful to be back on YouTube and I'm really excited for you guys to watch this video."