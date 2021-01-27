Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin's Husband, Won't Get out of Prison Early

✖

Lori Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, came up unsuccessful in his attempt at securing an early release from prison. Giannulli was sentenced to jail as part of the national college admissions scandal along with his wife. He is currently is in the second of his five month sentence. On Tuesday, a federal judge felt that there was no “extraordinary or compelling reason” to give Giannuli an early release into home confinement for the rest of his sentence. GIannuli had put in his request after 56 days in solitary confinement in mid-January.

His attempt at getting released early comes a little more than a months after Loughlin finished serving her two month sentence. The Full House actor was in Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California for her sentence. A report by US Weekly revealed that Loughlin’s husband was having a “rough” time in the first half of his sentence. Much of that stress came from the COVID-19 scare and the chance of an outbreak in the prison according to the source. That same insider said Giannuli does have the ability to call his children and that he is spending much of his time reading and planning future business ventures. Had it not been for a plea deal the couple agreed to in August, they would have faced a much longer prison sentence.

After saying goodbye to her cell, Loughlin reportedly had quite the tearful reunion with her two daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Rose. A source told PEOPLE that it was the “most stressful thing” Loughlin had ever been through. As she was released right before the end of 2020, the source said the actress had plans to spend the changing of the calendar alongside her daughters as she begins her life again. After her time behind bars, Loughlin was reportedly “relieved” to be able to put that controversy behind her.

While her time in prison is behind, her daughters have felt the impact of their parents being caught bribing them into college. After two years of remaining silent on the matter, Olivia Jade appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s podcast where she revealed how she learned of her parent’s scandal and admitting to “feeling so ashamed” after discovering what had been going on behind the scenes. Giannulli then said she feels she deserves a second chance so she can show everyone that she has grown as a person after the major controversy.