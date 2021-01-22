Olivia Jade Returns to YouTube for First Time Since Mom Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Scandal

✖

Olivia Jade Giannulli is back on YouTube. The daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli who became the poster child for the college admissions scandal, posted a new 15-minute video on her channel Thursday, her first since her parents were charged with fraudulently trying to get Olivia Jade and her sister, Isabella, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits.

While Olivia Jade earlier broke her silence on the scandal on Red Table Talk last year, Thursday's video marked the 21-year-old's first return to her successful YouTube channel. "This is so crazy! Welcome back to my YouTube channel," she began the video. "I am really excited because obviously I haven't filmed in a really long time and I'm just grateful to be back on YouTube and I'm really excited for you guys to watch this video."

Olivia Jade initially said she didn't want to discuss the scandal moving ahead on her vlog, directing her subscribers to her interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's show if they had questions for her. "I think I kind of disclosed what I felt I needed to say on there," she said, adding that she didn't want her disclaimer to "come across the wrong way" or seem "dismissive" or "pretentious."

"I think what I was trying to get across was that the thing I wanted to do the most, was apologize, for so long and I felt like I got to do that at Red Table [Talk]," the influencer continued. "So although I can't change the past, I can change how I act and what I do going forward. ...Just for my own mental sanity I don't want to keep rehashing things. I just want to move on and do better and move forward and come back, and do what I love, which is YouTube."

Olivia Jade previously said on Red Table Talk of her role in the scandal, "I think what's so important to me is like to learn from the mistake. Not to now be shamed and punished and never given a second chance. I'm 21; I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I've grown."

Loughlin has just begun her two years of supervised release following her two-month prison sentence, while her fashion designer husband is currently serving his five months in prison. The Full House alum is also working toward 100 hours of community service and has a paid $150,000 fine, as well as her husband.