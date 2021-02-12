Lori Loughlin Set to Complete Milestone on Two-Year Anniversary of College Admissions Scandal

✖

Full House star Lori Loughlin, 56, is set to complete her 100 hours of her court-ordered community service as part of her punishment for her role in the nationwide college admission scandal. “Lori is due to complete her community service hours this week," a source told Us. "She’s been working with children who have learning disabilities and has found it very fulfilling." A second source told Us that Loughlin did her community service for Project Angel Food, claiming that she’s “going above and beyond the hours that she is required to do.”

Loughlin served her two-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, completed it in December 2020. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is currently serving his five-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California, and should be released in April. The couple pleaded guilty to fraud in May 2020 after they were accused of paying $500,000 to ensure that their daughters, Bella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21, were admitted into the University of Southern California. This March will mark the two-year anniversary of Loughlin getting arrested by the feds for her role in the crime.

Loughlin is currently petitioning the United States Pretrial Services Office to get her passport back. She had to surrender her passport when she was arrested, and while she flew home from FCI Dublin in a private jet, she is hoping to go international again soon.

"I made an awful decision," Loughlin said at the time of her sentencing. "I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments."

It will be interesting to see if Loughlin can return to her career as an actress, and for what it's worth, her Fuller House costar Bob Saget still has her back. "I love her," Saget said on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast. "I’ve been asked [about her legal issues] a lot. I’ve gotten whittled down. I just love her. I don’t know, I’d like to see a lot of other people doing time. We’re in such a place where no matter what I say I’m screwed, and I just love her. That’s where I am on that."