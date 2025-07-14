Kate Middleton Gets Emotional Standing Ovation at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton was full of thanks at Wimbledon. On July 12, Princess Kate attended the ladies’ singles final Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and she couldn’t help but become emotional from the reaction the crowd gave her.

The Princess of Wales, 43, received a heartfelt welcome as she made her way to her seat at Centre Court. In a video shared to X by Wimbledon, the crowd gave a standing ovation as she walked to the front row of the Royal Box.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Centre Court rises to give a warm welcome to our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales 💜💚#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BG3Ar7XMWv — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2025

“Centre Court rises to give a warm welcome to our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales,” read the caption of the clip, with purple and green heart emojis (the club’s official colors). Princess Kate was all smiles as she took her seat and shook hands with tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Princess Kate waved as she took in the reaction. She attended the game almost six months after she announced that she was in remission.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year,” Princess Kate began the message shared to X. “My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.”

She added: “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

The event was one of the few public events she attended in 2024, and the warm welcome she received on Saturday was a reflection of what she experienced previously last year.