Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Says She Was 'Publicly Shamed' by College Admissions Scandal

✖

Olivia Jade Giannulli claims that she has been "publicly shamed," following her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's involvement in the college admission scandal. Jade, who was an influencer prior to the controversy, has been trying to rebuild her internet following through TikTok. She recently got some backlash when she gave a particularly glib answer to a fan's question about college, causing many to think that when she said that she wasn't as contrite as she claimed to be when she was on Red Table Talk.

In a new TikTok, Giannulli complained that she was "publicly shamed" for her parents' crimes and said that the public was "quick to judge." She shared a message from a "very inspirational woman" who reached out to her during her parents' trial. "We were talking about being publicly shamed, and I was like, 'Well, my situation doesn't even compare, I'm not even going to start to compare it to yours.' And she looked at me and said, 'Olivia, it doesn't matter if I'm drowning in 60 feet of water and you're drowning in 30, we're both still drowning.'"

@oliviajadeg doesn’t matter if you’re drowning in 60 ft and I’m drowning in 30... were both still drowning. Love this message - have a beautiful day ♬ original sound - Olivia Jade

"I think about that quote every day because I think it's so true and it's such a bigger message to our world right now," Giannulli mused. "I think we're all very quick to judge. I think we're all very quick to put people down."

'I just want people to remember, if your feelings are hurting, if they're valid to you, they're valid," Giannulli concluded. "It doesn't matter if someone is going through worse. You're allowed to have a hard time in this world. But that doesn't take away from somebody else, and that shouldn't take away from you. We're all human beings."

Giannulli previously claimed on Red Table Talk that she didn't want or deserve pity and that while she didn't initially understand what was wrong with bribing their way into school, she had come to realize that it wasn't right. "We messed up," she said. "I just want a second chance to be like, 'I recognize I messed up.' And for so long I wasn't able to talk about this because of the legalities behind it." Loughlin and Giannulli were sentenced to two and five months in prison, respectively, for paying Rick Singer $500,000 to get Olivia Jade and her sister, Isabella, into The University of Southern California as crew recruits. Loughlin completed her jail sentence in December, and Giannulli is currently serving his.