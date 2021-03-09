Olivia Jade Giannulli Claps Back at TikTok User Over College Admissions Scandal Drama

✖

Olivia Jade Giannulli is clapping back at a TikTok user who left a sarcastic comment on the social media outlet for her regarding the college admissions scandal. Instead of letting the comment get to her, Giannulli decided to clap back. The social media user asked, "How's college?" but the YouTube star decided to twist the word "college" in her favor.

"Thank you for asking. It's pretty good," she replied according to PEOPLE. "I actually love collaging. I'm working on this really f—ing sick scrapbook that I have to show you guys soon." She added, "It's chef's kiss — beautiful work I've done."

Giannulli's parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were both sentenced to prison last year after they pleaded guilty to multiple charges against them. Loughlin and Giannulli were both sentenced at a federal prison. The former Full House star was released from prison in December while her husband is still completing his time and is set to get out in April. Following her mom's release, Giannulli broke her silence on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. During the interview, the 21-year-old revealed that she felt she deserved a "second chance" but highlights that there is "no justifying" what she and her family did.

"There is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong," she explained. "I'm 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I've grown." The Facebook series is known for having incredibly deep discussions, and being a place where people want to go to discuss hot topics such as this in what feels like a very safe environment. This was the reason Giannulli chose the family-hosted show as Smith sits alongside her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and daughter Willow Smith. However, Banfield-Jones was not a fan of the idea of having the young influencer on the show because she felt it was the definition of "white privilege."

"I just found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out to her for her redemption story," the 67-year-old said. "Her being here is the epitome of White privilege to me." While Smith and Willow both agreed with the family matriarch, Smith noted that she refused to do to Giannulli what has been done to her and wanted to give the young girl an opportunity to explain herself.

"I understand where you're coming from, but let me just be clear: I never want to be the thing that was done to me by White women. I never want to be that," Smith responded with. She also added that she sympathized a bit because she's seen her children have to deal with being in the public eye and feels Giannulli should have a chance to explain.