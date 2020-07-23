Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garibaldi: Everything to Know About Lisa Marie's Half-Brother

Although Lisa Marie Presley is Elvis Presley's only child, she has a half-brother. Following the divorce and Elvis' death, Priscilla Presley was in a long-term relationship with Marco Garibaldi, and they share one son, Navarone Garibaldi. The 33-year-old Navarone is also a musician, fronting the Los Angeles-based group Them Guns. Priscilla and Elvis divorced in 1973, after six years of marriage. Priscilla dated several celebrities during the 1970s and 1980s. In 1978, she began a relationship with male model Michael Edwards, but they broke up when he reportedly developed feelings for Presley. In 1984, she met Garibaldi, a screenwriter and computer programmer. They were together until 2006, making their relationship Priscilla's longest. Since then, Presley has been romantically linked to Nigel Lythgoe, Barry Crover, and Tom Jones. In 1987, Priscilla and Garibaldi welcomed Navarone. He is not only Presley's half-sister but also uncle to her children, actress Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. Navarone is also uncle to Presley's late son, Benjamin Keough, who took his own life on June 12. Here is what you need to know about Navarone.

He leads the band Them Guns View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEM GUNS (@themguns) on Aug 23, 2018 at 7:18am PDT In 2013, Navarone founded the band Them Guns with keyboardist Kyle Hamood, drummer Chris Hudson and bassist Chuck Holiday. According to the band's website, Navarone and Hamood started performing together in Santa Cruz, California. Navarone then brought in Hudson, whom he met in high school, to the group. Hudson worked with Holiday in another band, so Holiday found his way into the group. Navarone and Hamood write most of the group's songs. prevnext

He called Nine Inch Nails and Nirvana his influences View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEM GUNS (@themguns) on Jan 22, 2019 at 12:37pm PST In a 2013 interview with Music-News, Navarone broke down some of his influences. He cited Nine Inch Nails, Nirvana, Kings of Leon and the Chemical Brothers. When asked which album he would save from a burning home though, he made a surprising pick. "I'd probably have to go with Daft Punk's Human After All. Their attitude to dance music and their style is something as a band we're looking to do with rock," he said. "We're trying to create rock with a danceable element to it." prevnext

He is 'his own person,' says Priscilla (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) In 2012, Priscilla told The Guardian she was not pushing Navarone to use his family connections to enter the music business. He is "his own person," she said. "He wants to do his own thing and I'm really proud of him," Priscilla continued. "He doesn't want to step into the spotlight, and he's always been that way. He's not riding on Elvis and he's not riding on Lisa. We have never been, 'Elvis this, Elvis that,' to our children because otherwise, you're building up something that is almost unreachable for them." prevnext

Them Guns wrote songs for a movie starring Kiefer Sutherland's daughter Sarah In 2015, Them Guns contributed three songs for Shut Up And Drive, "Heard it all Before," "Close Your Eyes" and "Devil's Eye." The movie was directed by Melanie Shaw and stars Sarah Sutherland, the daughter of Kiefer Sutherland. The movie centers on a love triangle between Sutherland's Jane, Zoe Worth's Laura and Morgan Krantz's Austin. prevnext

Navarone was arrested for DUI in 2009 View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEM GUNS (@themguns) on Mar 17, 2019 at 2:50pm PDT Navarone was arrested for driving under the influence in Beverly Hills on Nov. 8, 2009. As a first-time offender, Navarone pleaded not guilty in 2010. A judge ruled him guilty of driving while having a .08% or higher blood alcohol level after he pleaded no contest though, and he was sentenced to 36 months of probation. He also had to complete a three-month alcohol and drug prevention program in Santa Cruz. The incident did not surface until a decade later, when Radar Online published details in July 2019. prevnext