Girlfriend of Lisa Marie Presley's Son Breaks Silence on His Death

The world continues to mourn the loss of Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide on July 12. A week after the unfortunate incident occurred, Keough's girlfriend, Diana Pinto penned an emotional tribute to her late boyfriend on Instagram. In her message, which came alongside several photos of the couple, she wrote that she now knows the "true meaning of grief" following the tragic loss.

Pinto began her post by noting that Keough was "the most beautiful boy I have ever seen." She continued to express just how much she'll miss Keough, citing some of her favorite memories of him in the process. "You make everyone around you light up the second you step into the room," Pinto continued. "You touch every single soul around you. You love your Sunday morning toons and chocolate milk. I promise to always honor you on Fancy Fridays. Your laugh is heard all over the world now. You made me the luckiest girl in the world, to have you, to hold you, to love you and to be loved by you are the only things that have ever mattered. You are my whole world and my whole life, you live with me now every day in my heart, in my soul and in my mind. My travel partner. My best friend. I will cherish all the memories we’ve made together and keep them close to my heart."

Pinto went on to write that she thinks about Keough every day and that his passing has, understandably, been incredibly hard for her to deal with. She added, "Please give me strength to keep going because I don’t know how I’m supposed to do this life without you." Pinto ended her caption by writing that Keough will always be the love of her life, her "everything."

Days after it was reported that Keough had died, it was confirmed that he passed away of suicide by an intraoral shotgun wound. He was 27. His suicide reportedly occurred at a birthday party that was being held for Pinto and Ben Smith-Petersen, the husband of Keough's sister Riley Keough. Following the news of her son's passing, Presley's manager released a statement to Entertainment Tonight which noted that "she is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley."