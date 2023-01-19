Lisa Marie Presley Funeral: How to Watch the Public Memorial at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland funeral will be held this Sunday, and fans of the late musician who cannot attend will be able to watch the public memorial online. ET reports that Presley's memorial will be streamed via the official Graceland website. The funeral will begin at 9 am CT, on Jan. 22. Additionally, the outlet notes that a rep for the Presley family previously stated that the memorial will take place on the front lawn of Graceland and that mourners will have an opportunity to view Presley's final resting place.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She died sometime later. The musician was 54 at the time of her death. In a statement announcing the terrible news, Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial Service will be held Sunday, January 22, at 9 am at Graceland. In addition to family and friends, the public is invited to attend. Visit https://t.co/HRdqNm9BT7 for more info. For those unable to attend, you may watch via Graceland’s Livestream page. pic.twitter.com/MfOQLk4dZ8 — Graceland (@VisitGraceland) January 18, 2023

Presley's official cause of death has been listed as "deferred." In a statement issued to CNN, L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spokesperson Sarah Ardalani explained, "Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred." Ardalani added, "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

Following Presley's death, it has been reported that Graceland will go to the late musician's daughters. According to Entertainment Tonight, 33-year-old Riley Keough and her 14-year-old twin half-sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, will inherit the estate founded by their late grandfather, Elvis. Keough is Presley's daughter with her first husband Danny Keough, and she shared the twins with her fourth husband Michael Lockwood.

Additionally, Graceland will also be Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place. Deadline previously reported that Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the iconic home of her late father in Memphis, Tennessee. The outlet noted that she was to be buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.