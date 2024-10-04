Riley Keough Recalls Finding Mom Lisa Marie Presley Crying on the Floor Listening to Elvis

Riley Keough is opening up about her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, and sharing some personal stories from the past. In a new interview with Oprah, Keough discussed her late mom and recalled times when she would find her mother crying on the floor while listening to Elvis.

"Her grief was very – I don't think she knew how to process it," Keough, 35, tells Winfrey in a clip from An Oprah Special: The Presleys – Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley, which will be available to watch on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and will stream on Paramount+. The only child of Elvis, Lisa Marie was just nine years old when her father passed away in August 1977.

"It was a very private thing for her," Keough continued. "She would listen to his music alone, if she was drunk, and cry." When Winfrey asked if Keough saw her mother do this more than once in her life, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress replied, "Yes, I would walk in her room and she had speakers — because this was back in the day —and she would be sitting on the floor crying and she'd listen to her dad's music."

On Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She died some time later. Presley was 54.

In July 2023 — several months after her passing — TMZ reported that the L.A. County Coroner released their findings on Presley's official cause of death. Per the department, an investigation into her passing found that the late musician died from a small bowel obstruction. The medical term is "sequelae of small bowel obstruction," but it essentially means that Presley died of complications resulting from the condition. Notably, TMZ states that the document is not the full coroner's report, and there will likely be toxicology results when that full report is released to the public.

From Here to the Great Unknown, Presley's memoir that was finished by Keough, will be published by Random House on Oct. 15, and is now available for preorder wherever books are sold. The book will also be available in audio, as narrated by Keough.