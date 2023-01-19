Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Breaks His Silence Over Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband is speaking out following her "incomprehensible" death. Days after Presley died at the age of 54 after being rushed to the hospital for apparent cardiac arrest, Michael Lockwood, who was married to the musician from 2006 until their divorce in 2016, which wasn't finalized until May 2021, broke his silence in a statement shared with PEOPLE, telling the outlet that his focus right now is on their twin daughters, Harper and Finely, 14.

In the statement, shared with PEOPLE Wednesday, Lockwood said, "we are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley." He added that "nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible," before noting that "the most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved."

"Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family's legacy on for the rest of their lives," he said. "Since they were born, Harper and Finley have brought me profound joy and I remain devoted to them. We ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

Presley died on Jan. 12 after going into full cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California home. First responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital, where she later died. As news broke of Presley's hospitalization, Lockwood, in a statement shared with Us Weekly via his attorney, said he "hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children."

As family, fellow celebrities, and fans prepare for Presley to be laid to rest during a Celebration of Life ceremony at Graceland on Sunday, the topic of custody has once again arisen. Although Presley and Lockwood were involved in a contentious custody battle amid their divorce, sources told Entertainment Tonight that Lockwood "obtained full custody the moment Lisa Marie died." The source added that Lockwood "will do whatever he has to do to protect it," and "there was no back and forth between Danny and Michael." The source added that both Harper and Finley, who along with older sister Riley Keough, 33, will inherit Graceland, and their grandmother Priscilla Presley "re enjoying their time together right now. They are spending all their time with Michael trying to keep it normal as possible without their mother... The girls are Michael's top priority. All everyone wants are smiles on the girls' faces."