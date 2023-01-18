Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Being Prepared at Graceland Near Elvis' Plot

Preparations are currently underway for Lisa Marie Presley's burial. A little more than a week after her sudden and tragic death, the singer-songwriter is set to be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis, Tennessee estate her father, Elvis Presley, once called home, on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Sources at the Presley family home which will now go to the late musician's daughters — 33-year-old Riley Keough and her 14-year-old twin half-sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood — confirmed to TMZ that preparations for the public Celebration of Life ceremony are currently underway. Amid the preparations, which began Tuesday, Graceland's 24/7 camera feed has been shut down, as crews prepare a stage with a backdrop on Graceland's front lawn. It is believed that the Sunday memorial will see at least a few big names come out to pay their respects, though no appearances have been confirmed at this time.

TMZ's sources also confirmed that Presley's burial spot is currently in the process of being excavated. Presley will be buried around the famous backyard fountain area on the Graceland estate. A photo obtained by TMZ appeared to show that her gravesite will be positioned across from her late father's burial place. Presley will be laid to rest beside her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in October 2020. Elvis's parents, Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae, are also buried at Graceland. Elvis's twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth, is also memorialized at Graceland.

Sunday's public memorial will follow Presley's death on Jan. 12 at age 54. Just two days after attending the 2023 Golden Globes, Presley was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Jan. 12 by EMTs who responded to her Calabasas, California home to treat a possible cardiac arrest. Hours after she was hospitalized, her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed her daughter's death, sharing in a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known." Her cause of death has been deferred pending toxicology results.

Presley was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla. She is survived by her daughters. A public Celebration of Life is set to be held at Graceland on Sunday.