Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Reveals Rare Photos With Dad Danny

The Girlfriend Experience star Riley Keough marked Father's Day by sharing a collection of rare and intimate photos of herself with her father, musician Danny Keough. The 31-year-old actress is the daughter of Danny and Lisa Marie Presley, who were married from 1988 to 1994. In her caption, Keough said she was thinking of anyone who had difficult relationships with their fathers, as well as single mothers and fathers who lost their children.

"Happy [Father's] day Danny," Keough wrote. Thinking of anyone who has a difficult relationship with their father, who has lost their father or fathers who have lost their children on this day." She added a few heart emojis and chimed in, "oh! And the single mothers." Keough's gallery of photos included pictures of herself with Danny, 55, as a child and more recently as an adult. A few baby pictures were also mixed in.

Presley and Danny are also parents to son Benjamin Storm Keough, 27. After the couple divorced, Presley married Michael Jackson, which provided a jarring experience for the young Keough. In a 2017 interview with The Guardian, Keough recalled spending time at Neverland Ranch when she was with her mother and living in a trailer park when she was with Danny.

Despite the disparity, Keough said she enjoyed time with her father. "My memories of growing up with him were so colorful and eccentric and fun," Keough said at the time. "It was a good vibe, you know? When I was like eight I told him, ‘I want to grow up and be poor like you!’ He was eating a bowl of cereal. I didn't realize how wildly offensive that was!"

Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, recently marked her 31st birthday with a tasteful nude on Instagram. In 2015, she married stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen, whom she met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. She played Capable, one of Immortan Joe's escaped "wives." The film has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed action movies. Keough told the New York Times it was "one of the wildest, most intense experiences of my life."

The actress has a Golden Globe nomination for her role in The Girlfriend Experience Season 1 and has also starred in Logan Lucky, The Lodge, Zola and the upcoming The Devil All The Time. She also signed to star in the title role of Daisy Jones & The Six, an upcoming Amazon miniseries based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The novel is about a rock band in the 1970s Los Angeles music scene and why the group broke up. Reese Witherspoon is one of the show's executive producers.