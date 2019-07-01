Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Reveals Rare Snap of Father Danny

Riley Keough shared a rarity on social media recently. While it isn’t a surprise to see photos of her famous friends or mother Lisa Marie Presley, fans rarely get to see her father.

Keough’s father, musician Danny Keough, has been a fixture in her life but hasn’t appeared in too many photographs on the actress’ social media. She’s talked about her relationship with her father with The Guardian back in 2017, explaining the difference between living with him and living with her mother.

“I grew up very privileged with my mother. But my dad didn’t live like that. And I think experiencing both sides has been helpful. My father had mattresses on the floor of his apartments,” the Girlfriend Experience actress told The Guardian. “My memories of growing up with him were so colourful and eccentric and fun. It was a good vibe, you know? When I was like eight I told him, ‘I want to grow up and be poor like you!’ He was eating a bowl of cereal. I didn’t realize how wildly offensive that was!”

Unlike her mother’s other past relationships, Presley has kept a strong bond with Danny throughout and has referred to him as her “best friend.” So it shouldn’t be a surprise to see Keough showing some love online, especially during the tough time her family has experienced recently.

The Max Max: Fury Road actress has spoken about her parent’s role in her life and upbringing, sharing nothing but glowing praise.

“They were very open to the idea of me doing whatever I wanted to do,” Keough said. “I was one of those kids who thought I could be the president of England when I grew up if I wanted to. Then I started acting and realized life is hard and people are mean. And there’s no president of England and I’m not British.”

Brother Benjamin has also gotten some pleasant attention online, with many fans noticing that he shares a resemblance with his grandfather.

“Beautiful Mama Lion and beautiful cubs! Your son is a twin of your dad! Nice family!” one Twitter user wrote about a photo Lisa Marie shared featuring her children.

It’s safe to say that the bonds between them all are strong, even if the drama is applying pressure.