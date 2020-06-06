Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Bared All on Her Birthday, and Instagram Loved It

Riley Keough celebrated her birthday in her "birthday suit," and Instagram loves it. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, marked her 31st birthday back on May 29 and celebrated by soaking up some sunshine. As shown in an Instagram photo, Keough posed mostly nude in a backyard while only wearing socks, sandals and a pair of sunglasses.

The Logan Lucky and The Lodge actress lays on her stomach, covering up her private parts. She gives a huge smile to the camera, clearly living her best life and marking her special day in a lighthearted way. The image has been liked by Instagram users more than 33,000 times and received loads of comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on May 29, 2020 at 12:32pm PDT

Scroll through to see what some of Keough's famous fans and friends had to say about the birthday picture. You can also see what fans of the actress had to say about the photo.