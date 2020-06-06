Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Bared All on Her Birthday, and Instagram Loved It
Riley Keough celebrated her birthday in her "birthday suit," and Instagram loves it. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, marked her 31st birthday back on May 29 and celebrated by soaking up some sunshine. As shown in an Instagram photo, Keough posed mostly nude in a backyard while only wearing socks, sandals and a pair of sunglasses.
The Logan Lucky and The Lodge actress lays on her stomach, covering up her private parts. She gives a huge smile to the camera, clearly living her best life and marking her special day in a lighthearted way. The image has been liked by Instagram users more than 33,000 times and received loads of comments.
"Happy birthday beauty. Sending you so much love. Rx," model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wrote.
English actor Sam Claflin added, "Absolute cracker [peace hand sign emoji] happy birthday boo x."
Model Erika Linder wrote, "Happy Birthday Riley!!"
Michael Peña, the Ant-Man and End of Watch actor, wrote, "Hahahahaha. Happy bday!"
Rumer Willis wrote, "Happy Birthday Sweets."
Actress Georgie Flores commented, "Feliz Cumpleaños mami," which translates to "Happy Birthday Mommy."
Famed stylist Jamie Mizrahi wrote, "BIRTHDAY SUIT" then added another comment that included just fire emoji.
One fan wrote, "Dayum girl you’re in amazing shape! Teach me your wayssss."
A second added, "In the birthday suit haha HBD Ri!"
A third wrote, "I’ll be watching The Lodge and Lovesong (one of my faves) tonight. Happy Birthday."
A fourth added, "Happy bday queen. We don't deserve that smile and your ass. Stay cool and with that biggest heart. Greetings and love from Mexico."
Another commented, "happy birthday Riley! Just watched the lodge, another stellar performance."
Yet another added, "I am as happy for your existence as you are happy in this photo! thanks for that riley, god bless you! LOVE YOU AND HAPPY HAPPY BDAY."