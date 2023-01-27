Priscilla Presley Responds to Fan Support After Death of Lisa Marie

Priscilla Presley has responded to all the fan support she and her family have received in the wake of her daughter Lisa Marie's death. In a post on Twitter, Presley wrote, "Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."

The grieving mother went on to speak very intentionally to fans, saying that she is "overwhelmed" by all the "support" her family has been shown since her beloved daughter passed away. Presley then sent her gratitude to fans, "from the bottom of my heart," for doing everything they can to help her heal. Finally, she noted that losing a child is a "dark painstaking journey," acknowledging that all the parents who have felt that pain know how difficult it is to move on.

To YOU,



I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss. Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is. 💔 — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) January 27, 2023

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She died sometime later. The musician was 54 at the time of her death. In a statement announcing the terrible news, Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Presley's official cause of death has been listed as "deferred." In a statement issued to CNN, L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spokesperson Sarah Ardalani explained, "Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred." Ardalani added, "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

Following Presley's death, it has been reported that Graceland will go to the late musician's daughters. According to Entertainment Tonight, 33-year-old Riley Keough and her 14-year-old twin half-sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, will inherit the estate founded by their late grandfather, Elvis. Keough is Presley's daughter with her first husband, Danny Keough, and she shared the twins with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood.