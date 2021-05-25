Lil Nas X Hilariously Recounts NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction on 'SNL'

✖

Lil Nas X is joining in on the laughter sparked by his hilarious wardrobe malfunction. The singer was the musical guest for Saturday Night Live's Season 46 finale over the weekend and took the stage with a performance of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." Although the musician had rehearsed the performance, which was his first in months, for two weeks, things did not go as planned when his leather pants split as he did a pole dancing routine, sparking plenty of chatter online. Now, he is speaking out about the incident, and proving that he isn’t letting that viral SNL wardrobe malfunction get the better of him.

Just days after his name trended on Twitter and was splashed across headlines, Lil Nas X made an appearance on The Tonight Show, where he didn’t shy away from speaking out about the performance. Asked by host Jimmy Fallon to address the humorous fiasco, which seemed to leave the musician shocked on stage, Lil Nas X explained that he was "pretty much going down on the pole, doing my little sexy drop-down, and boom! I feel air." His first thought, he said, was, "'There's definitely a breeze going on.'" He said that he could also feel "some popping still happening while I was down there. So, I was like, 'Oh God... Just please don't be on TV already.'"

Given that it was a live performance, the musician had no choice but to do the move during the performance. While he carried on like a true professional and nailed the rest of his performance, he told Fallon that "the worst part" of the incident came towards the end of the routine. Lil Nas X joked, "at the end of the performance, the dancers are supposed to touch me and tug on me and whatever, and they were tugging on the pants! I was like, 'Please, God. No!'"

During his Tonight Show appearance, Lil Nas X revealed the performance was troubled even before that much buzzed-about wardrobe malfunction. As part of the live performance, the rapper was surrounded by a number of dancers, though prior to taking the SNL stage, one of the dancers contracted COVID-19. This forced the entire group into quarantine, and as a result, Lil Nas X had to bring in an entirely new troupe to learn the routine in just 24 hours. The rapper gave that group a special shout-out, telling Fallon that "they did a great job."

Sitting down with Fallon for the humorous discussion, Lil Nas X opted for a stylish ensemble of a white suit jacket paired with a red plaid skirt. As viewers took note of his style choice, the musician quipped on Twitter, "stop asking me why i’m wearing a skirt, i will never trust pants again!"