'SNL': Lil Nas X Immediately Speaks out After Wardrobe Malfunction

Lil Nas X was the musical guest for Saturday Night Live's Season 46 finale. His performance of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" sparked plenty of reactions amongst fans, particularly because of a wardrobe malfunction that took place during it. Based on Lil Nas X's responses on Twitter to his wardrobe malfunction, he's taking the moment in stride.

Lil Nas X's performance involved him doing a pole dancing routine while donning a fiery, leather-clad outfit. About halfway through his performance, his leather pants split. The singer did appear to have a visible reaction to the moment, as he shared a shocked face to the camera and placed his hand over the torn piece of fabric. Although, he carried on like a true professional and nailed the rest of his performance. Following his time on SNL, he took to Twitter to joke about the awkward moment in question, and it's clear that it won't get him down.

NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

He began by exclaiming on Twitter that his pants ripped "ON LIVE TV." One of his fans responded to let him know that they captured the exact moment in which the wardrobe malfunction occurred. In turn, Lil Nas X responded with a string of letters to indicate just how wild the whole situation was. He wrote in a subsequent message that he really wanted to do a "pole routine" during his time on SNL and that "this what i get lmaoo." Interestingly enough, there appear to be some individuals who believed that the wardrobe malfunction was pre-planned in some way. But, Lil Nas X quickly denied this and set the record straight.

"i know i do a lot of planned sh— but ripping my pants on live television is not one of them," he wrote on Sunday morning. The "Old Town Road" singer continued to say in a follow-up tweet that he and his dancers had been rehearsing the performance for weeks. While all of the dancers ended up getting removed when one tested positive for COVID-19, they were still able to make the performance happen, ripped pants and all. He added, "new ones [dancers] had to learn the routine in 24 hours, and then i ended up ripping my pants and couldn’t finish. everything happens for a reason tho lol."