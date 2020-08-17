Liam Hemsworth Reportedly 'Living a Completely Different Life' After Miley Cyrus Split

✖

In the year since Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus split, and life for the Hunger Games star has been "completely" different ever since. Hemsworth and Cyrus were an on-again, off-again couple for almost a decade before they finally married in December 2018, but their marriage only lasted until August 2019. The actor has put the relationship behind him and is now dating fellow Australian Gabriella Brooks.

Hemsworth is "happy to have moved on and is living a completely different life now," an insider told E! News Sunday. "The way things ended between them didn't sit well [with him] and he was saddened by it all. It took him time to come to terms with the end of their relationship and to process it all." Hemsworth is now in a "better place" and the former couple needed to "move on" from each other, the source added.

Since the split, Hemsworth, 30, has spent most of his time in his native Australia. Just last week, he was seen on a date with Brooks in Byron Bay. After filing for divorce from Cyrus, Hemsworth went to Australia to be with his family. An Us Weekly source said Hemsworth has tried to keep things as "private as possible" when it comes to the split and sought support from his brothers Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth.

"He's a very traditional and good guy and was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world," Us Weekly's source said. His interest in privacy is reflected in his current relationship. "They can both just completely be themselves and take things at face value. She's low key and down-to-earth. So far it's been very easy and fun," a source previously told E! News in March.

Since the break-up, Cyrus briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter before she began a 10-month relationship with another Australian star, singer Cody Simpson. The relationship ended earlier this month, just before Cyrus released her new single "Midnight Sky." During a SiriusXM interview to help promote the album on Friday, Cyrus said her break up with Hemsworth came at a "traumatic" time, and life during quarantine has helped her clean house. "...Once you couldn't do that anymore, you had to go into your own self and start cleaning out what you've been holding onto for too long — things that belong to you, and things that don't, and things that no longer serve you," Cyrus said.