Liam Hemsworth Spotted With Model Gabriella Brooks at Lunch With His Parents Months After Miley Cyrus Split

Liam Hemsworth is moving on. Amid his divorce from Miley Cyrus, the Australian actor was spotted out to lunch with model Gabriella Brooks and his family. Brooks, an Australian model, joined Hemsworth with his dad, Craig, and mom, Leonie. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Leonia can be seen hugging Brooks, 21, as Hemsworth, 29, looks on smiling during the outing in Byron Bay.

The rumored new couple was casually dressed in beachy outfits, with Brooks donning a striped bikini beneath her top. Click here to see the photos.

It’s not the first time Hemsworth has been seen with a new woman amid his split from Cyrus. He was previously linked to Dynasty actress Maddison Brown in October, when the two of them were spotted sharing some major PDA while on a date in New York City.

Hemsworth has only addressed his breakup with Cyrus once: with an Instagram post in August after reports surfaced saying the two had ended their marriage. He officially filed for divorce just days later. “Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he captioned a photo of a beach sunset.

While it’s unclear if the nature of Hemsworth’s relationship with Brooks is romantic, Cyrus has definitely found a new romance with another Australian star: singer Cody Simpson. The two are serious enough to spend Thanksgiving together, as Cyrus’ sister Noah shared a sweet photo of them sitting across from one another at the dinner table along with mom Tish and brother Trace Cyrus.

A source recently told PEOPLE the Australian singer and Cyrus are in a good place and enjoying their time together.

“They have a very easy relationship,” the source said. “They see each other when they can, and when they are apart, things are good too. This works for both of them.”

Simpson and Cyrus started dating earlier this year following her split from Kaitlynn Carter, which came on the heels of her divorce from Hemsworth.

At the time of Cyrus and Hemsworth’s breakup over the summer, a representative for Cyrus told PEOPLE that “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”