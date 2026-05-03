Actor in ‘Halloween’ Movies and ‘Goodfellas’ Dead: Beau Starr Was 81

A member of the Halloween franchise ensemble and the cast of the Martin Scorcese classic Goodfellas has died.

Beau Starr, age 81, died on April 24, with his brother Mike making the news public on Saturday. Mike did not relay an exact cause of death to TMZ, only noting natural causes. His place of death was Vancouver, Canada.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the Halloween movie franchise, Starr played Sheriff Ben Meeker in both Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. His character was seemingly killed at the end of the later film. In Goodfellas, he played the father of Henry Hill, the real-life gangster that Ray Liotta and the young Christopher Serrone portray.

Beau Starr in ‘Fletch’ (Credit: Universal Pictures)

He also popped up in many other popular flicks, including Speed, Born on the Fourth of July, Fletch, Cinderella Man, Devil in a Blue Dress, Hanky Panky and The Lonely Guy.

On television, he guest starred on Three’s Company, Night Court, Psych, The A-Team, NYPD Blue, Knight Rider, The Outer Limits, Wings, The 4400, The Fall Guy, Cagney & Lacey and Murder, She Wrote.

Starr is sadly far from the first figure in the Halloween franchise that fans have mourned, from Adam Hollander’s death back in 1984 and Donald Pleasence’s death in 1995, to the more recent passings of George P. Wilbur, Charles Cyphers and Gwen Van Dam.