Leighton Meester is joining husband Adam Brody‘s hit Netflix show Nobody Wants This in Season 2. The Gossip Girl alum, 38, will appear in a guest role in the upcoming season, Variety reported Thursday, Feb. 20, playing a familiar face from the past of Kristen Bell’s character.

Meester’s character Abby is described as “Joanne’s middle school nemesis who is now an Instagram mommy influencer.” No other details have been revealed about the extent of her Nobody Wants This role, but Meester previously weighed in on the possibility of appearing on her husband’s show in an interview with TV Line published Feb. 19. “Oh, that would be really fun. I’m a big fan,” she said. “So, yeah, that would be awesome.”

Asked about her favorite scenes from Nobody Wants This, Meester added, “Honestly, all of it’s pretty good. I liked watching all the basketball stuff. I thought that was pretty funny.” As for watching her husband’s romantic scenes with Bell, The Weekend Away actress said, “Like I said, whenever I watch him onscreen, I just forget it’s him, really, and this show is no exception.”

“I just am a huge fan of the show and of his work, and so, I, like most of the audience, was really rooting for the two of them, and I loved how deeply developed both the characters were and how they got to be these imperfect people, finding each other,” she continued.

Meester continued to gush over her husband’s acting elsewhere in the interview, saying of their times working together, “Well, he’s my favorite actor, and he’s my favorite person. So the two of those things just make for a wonderful day at work. I get to be with my best friend, who I love and look up to.”

“I always forget that I’m watching him when I am, and whenever I work with him, it feels very secondhand, and there’s so much love and trust,” she explained. “So I’m just grateful every time I get to be on set with him.”

Since Meester and Brody made their relationship public in 2013, they’ve appeared together on Single Parents, River Wild and an upcoming episode of Meester’s new CW show Good Cop/Bad Cop. The couple, who share daughter Arlo, 9, and a 4-year-old son, tied the knot in 2014 after reconnecting in on the set of 2011’s The Oranges.

“My wife and I actually got married very fast after we started dating. That’s how sort of easy a decision it was for me and us,” Brody previously said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show during a March 2023 interview. “I was never scared of the idea of marriage or kids. It always seemed like a route I would go [down] eventually, and I was excited to when it came together [and] when I met the right person.”