Dax Shepard Jokes That Wife Kristen Bell Doesn’t Kiss Him Like She Kisses Adam Brody

Dax Shepard has playfully commented on wife Kristen Bell‘s onscreen chemistry with co-star Adam Brody in their Netflix series Nobody Wants This.” During an appearance at the New Yorker Festival on Oct. 26, Shepard, 49, discussed their shared podcast experiences and Samsung commercials before addressing the pair’s romantic scenes.

When asked about his own “incredible chemistry” with Bell, Shepard quipped it was “Not as good as her and Brody.” He continued via People, “My friend … we watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I’d argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film.” When his childhood friend Aaron inquired, “Does she ever kiss you like that?” Shepard admitted, “No, I didn’t even know she could kiss like that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bell, 44, portrays an agnostic sex podcaster opposite Brody’s newly single rabbi in the Netflix series, which explores whether their relationship can survive their contrasting lifestyles and interfering families. The show, loosely inspired by Erin Foster’s real-life romance, has already secured a second season renewal as of Oct. 10.

The “Frozen” actress has acknowledged the apparent chemistry with Brody, 44, explaining the technical aspects behind their performances. “I’m not trying to be reductive, but I think there’s a math to it,” Bell told E! News. “You have two actors that know how to stare dopily into each other’s eyes, and you have to have the confidence to expand that and really sit the anticipatory value before the kiss —which I think is really important.”.

Bell revealed that even she was impressed by the results: “Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, ‘Whoa, that’s hot.’” She added that Shepard shared her enthusiasm, noting, “Watching the first episode he was like, ‘Oh my God, I want you to kiss him so badly.’” She further explained, “Whether or not people want to see you end up with someone is a crap shoot, and we just kind of got lightning in a bottle.”

This isn’t the first time Bell has discussed her husband’s supportive attitude toward her intimate scenes. In a 2019 Conan appearance, she revealed, “He likes it when I fall in love onscreen in front of him. … If he’s watching by himself and I’m in the kitchen, I’ll hear him go, ‘Honey, get some!’ from the living room,” describing him as a “great wingman.”

Bell and Shepard, who waited to marry until same-sex marriage was legalized in California, tied the knot in October 2013 and share daughters Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9. Meanwhile, Brody has been married to Gossip Girl alumna Leighton Meester, 38, since 2014, after they began dating in early 2013. The couple welcomed a daughter in 2015 and a son in 2020.