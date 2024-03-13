'Gossip Girl' Alum Returns to The CW for New Comedy Series

Leighton Meester is coming home to The CW. Deadline reports that the Gossip Girl alum will star in a new series from The CW, Roku, and Australia's Stan. Comedic crime procedural Good Cop/Bad Cop will see Meester and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Luke Cook playing a "brother-sister detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force who must contend with colourful residents, a serious lack of resources, their very complicated dynamic with each other and their police chief, Big Hank (Clancy Brown), who happens to be their father."

"It is really exciting to collaborate with Roku and Stan on this great new series starring Leighton Meester, who we are honored to welcome home to The CW, where she launched her career and made Gossip Girl one of the network's most iconic and successful dramas of all time," Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment at The CW, said in a statement. "Writer John Quaintance and executive producer Jeff Wachtel have created a fun and funny drama full of clever storytelling and irresistible characters that we are confident will resonate with audiences worldwide. With Jeff's track record of launching shows like Suits, Dawson's Creek, and Psych, we are thrilled for him to bring his hitmaking magic to The CW."

Good Cop/Bad Cop will mark Meester's return to The CW since portraying Blair Waldorf in the hit teen drama Gossip Girl, which ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012. It will also mark her first series since Hulu's canceled sitcom How I Met Your Father. The series comes from John Quaintance and will begin production soon in Queensland, Australia. Jungle Entertainment and Jeff Watchel's Future Shack Entertainment are attached as co-producers, with Watchel serving as an executive producer.

The CW is starting to lean more into the procedural genre. The network premiered Wild Cards in January, starring Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti, which has been doing pretty well with a possible second season. Sophie Turner is set to star in the six-part co-production Joan, which focuses on a notorious jewel thief in the 1980s.

As of now, it's unknown when Good Cop/Bad Cop will premiere, but with filming kicking off soon, it hopefully shouldn't be too long until more details are released. It is going to be great to see Leighton Meester on The CW again after 12 years. The wait will surely be worth it.