Laura Bell Bundy, ‘Jumanji’ and ‘Hart of Dixie’ Star, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Jumanji actor and Hart of Dixie alum Laura Bell Bundy has become the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus, as Cinema Blend reported on Thursday. The Broadway star took to Instagram to announce the news. She also told fans that she would be going on Instagram Live in order to answer any questions that fans have about her diagnosis, which comes amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic around the world.

"I've been quarantining since Thursday, March 12," Bundy said, noting that she was quarantining at home with her husband and infant son. "That day I had a headache and I just assumed it was a normal headache. A few days later I had a sore throat kind of come and go and I began to take some herbs prescribed to me by my acupuncturist and Chinese medicine doctor. A few days after that I had what I can only explain as a tightness in my chest and a shortness of breath that was also intermittent."

Bundy went on to reassure fans that she was doing alright following her diagnosis and that she is taking necessary supplements as recommended by her doctor. In her message, the actor noted that she was originally tested for the coronavirus on March 19 and received her positive test results the following Monday. Like many others have cautioned, Bundy also urged everyone to stay home and practice social distancing amidst this crisis.

In recent weeks, numerous celebrities have revealed that they have tested positive for the coronavirus. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Andy Cohen are amongst the many across the world who have been affected by this illness. Hanks and Wilson were two of the first celebs to open up about their diagnosis. On March 11, the husband and wife pair both took to their respective social media pages to tell their fans that they had tested positive for the coronavirus whilst in Australia for pre-production on Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks wrote on Instagram at the time. "The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he continued. "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

Nearly two weeks after they posted about their test results, Hanks and Wilson have returned home to Los Angeles as the couple was spotted driving together on Friday.

