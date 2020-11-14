Larsa Pippen Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'I've Never Felt Pain Like This'

✖

Larsa Pippen is one of the latest celebrities to test positive for COVID-19. After confirming with her followers via Instagram, Pippen admits, "I've never felt pain like this." She went on to express that the coronavirus is "no joke" according to E! News.

She's just one of several in the public eye who have recently been battling the deadly virus. After the CMA Awards were held this week in Nashville, Tennessee, a few country music celebrities have come forward about their cases specifically. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line has been in quarantine after he tested positive, and Rascal Flatts were forced to pull out of the show due to one of their members testing positive as well.

Lady A also pulled out of performing as well after announcing that while they're all safe in the band, a family member of theirs has tested positive. "So far, the three of us continue to test negative, and out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we've decided to stay home from the awards tonight." The ended with, "Stay safe out there." According to NBC News, the number of COVID-19 cases are rising in 49 states and the United States has now registered a new record surge in daily cases as of Nov. 13. As the numbers go up, health officials are urging Americans to practice safe measures by social distancing, wearing face masks and to wash their hands frequently.

With the holidays quickly approaching, there's high concern that numbers will only continue to go up as loved ones yearn to gather with each other. "I was talking with my U.K. colleagues who are saying the U.K. is similar to where we are now, because each of our countries have that independent spirit," Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Thursday. "I can understand that, but now is the time to do what you're told."

As for Pippen, she's keeping her fans updated via socials. Recently, she made headlines after her fallout with former best friend Kim Kardashian. Pippen went public a few days ago claiming she dated Tristan Thompson first before Khloé Kardashain, which may have just added more fuel to the fire. While she claims they dated or fooled around while the Good American founder and Thompson were together, she did say she was the one who introduced him to the Kardashian and Jenner family when she took him to one of Kardashian's parties.