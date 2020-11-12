Khloe Kardashian Unfollows Tristan Thompson Amid Larsa Pippen Romance Rumors

✖

Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back in hot water? Maybe. Another former best friend of the Kardashian/Jenner family, Larsa Pippen, is speaking out about the family/friend drama. Their longtime best friend is not only accusing Kanye West of brainwashing the family into disliking her, but she also claims that she was the one who introduced Thompson to the family because they dated first.

"I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had," she said according to Elle. "I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don't even care. It's whatever. I'm the type of person that doesn't chase what's not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don't do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I'm great by myself."

Pippen said that she and Thompson did not date or create anything romantic while he and Kardashian were together, but she's not holding back on how she feels about the family. Thompson and the Good American founder have had a rather rough past throughout the last few years. Just days before she gave birth to their first child together, True, Thompson was caught cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. After they managed to work through that, he then cheated on her again with close family friend at the time, Jordyn Woods.

After the second time, fans thought Kardashian wouldn't give him a second thought after that, but she did. Now, they are back together, but since Pippen opened up, Kardashian and Thompson unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, Thompson is now following her again, but Kardashian has yet to do the same at the time of which this article was written. While that's still up in the air, Pippen also unleashed on West and her former best friend Kim Kardashian.

"[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking I don't even know what," she explained. "I don't even know. He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that." She continued to detail how West use to call her regularly at strange hours just to vent, but after some time, she couldn't take it anymore so she blocked his number, which upset him. "I was the person that would take his calls when he wanted to rant. I would listen to him. I would be like, 'I love you, you're the best, things will get better.' [...] So, I blocked him on my phone. Obviously, that really upset him, so he turned that into, 'Oh, she's this and she's that.'"

Pippen did end by saying that she's been their "most honest and truthful best friend" out of everyone the Kardashians and Jenner's have surrounded themselves with, but at this point doesn't really care anymore.