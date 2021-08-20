Larry David Reportedly Caught Screaming in General Store at Controversial Political Figure

✖

Larry David had a genuine life interaction that might be a lot sadder than your typical Curb Your Enthusiasm episode. While David was himself, the target of his ire walked away looking pretty defeated by the HBO comedian.

Alan Dershowitz ran into David on Martha's Vineyard, where the Harvard Law professor and Jeffrey Epstein associate has been effectively blacklisted. The reason for his exile and poor treatment is the lawyer's support of Donald Trump, though he has faced many other accusations that would make anybody shudder a bit.

So Larry David's yelling at Alan Dershowitz in a Martha's Vineyard grocery store really happened and its glorious. pic.twitter.com/fudvFjhuXR — raf (@rafaelshimunov) August 19, 2021

Dershowitz's encounter with David on the porch of Martha's Vineyard's Chilmark General Store was written down by an onlooker and later confirmed by the lawyer. According to the New York Post, the written exchange was for both memory and perfectly capturing the uncomfortable details.

Dershowitz: "We can still talk, Larry." David: "No. No. We really can't. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It's disgusting!" Dersh: "He's my former student [at Harvard Law]. I greet all of my former students that way. I can't greet my former students?" David: "It's disgusting. Your whole enclave — it's disgusting. You're disgusting!"

The encounter gets more pathetic from there, with Dershowitz showing off his "It's The Constitution Stupid!" t-shirt and driving off in an "old, dirty Volvo." According to the Post, Dershowitz confirmed the encounter and noted he was friends with David in the years before his Donald Trump support.

To be fair, Larry David could scream at a wall and I'd probably still watch it. https://t.co/9MKmcNEYIV — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) August 19, 2021

He added that David "screamed" and "yelled" at him as described, with Dershowitz adding that he was "worried that he was going to have a stroke." "While he was writing bad jokes, I was helping to bring about peace in the Middle East. What has he done?" Dershowitz told the outlet.

"Larry is a knee-jerk radical. He takes his politics from Hollywood. He doesn't read a lot. He doesn't think a lot. It's typical of what happens now on the Vineyard. People won't talk to each other if they don't agree with their politics."