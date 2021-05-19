Tom Brady Didn't Get the Reaction He Expected When He Met Larry David

✖

Tom Brady was caught a little off guard when he met Larry David at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month. This was talked about by Fox Sports broadcaster Charissa Thompson on her podcast she does with her colleague Erin Andrews. Thompson recounted the meeting and said that Brady interacted with the Curb Your Enthusiasm star in an elevator. She heard Brady say "Hello Larry," which then led to David reacting the best way possible.

"Tom, hey" David responded. Thompson then added: “I think why everyone loves Larry is because Larry can’t be bothered, whether it’s Tom Brady, Jeff Bezos or anyone in between." In David's defense, he might not have wanted to talk to Brady since he's a die-hard New York Jets fan and when Brady was a member of the New England Patriots and dominated the AFC East team twice a year for 20 seasons.

One of the interesting things David did when it comes to the Jets is he called the team's then-general manager Mike Maccagan before the 2018 NFL Draft and told him to select Lamar Jackson. David talked about this on The Michael Kay Show and said that Maccangnan laughed at him when he made the suggestion.

“I did call [then Jets GM] Mike Maccagnan before the 2018 draft, and I recommended that he draft Lamar Jackson. I have a witness," David revealed, which then led to Michael Kay asking Mccagnan's response. He kind of gave me the most condescending….. I told him that and he kind of laughed. He laughed at me, but who can blame him? Nobody thought Jackson was going to be this good.” Jackson is now one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, winning the MVP award in 2019. The Jets drafted Sam Darnold instead, and he was traded to the Carolina Panthers in April.

While Brady didn't get the best reaction from David, he has moved on from it. The seven-time Super Bowl winner had knee surgery earlier this year and should be able to start throwing soon. Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory and February, and the team is one of the favorites to reach the game again next season.