Why Erin Andrews Was Nervous About 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star Larry David Attending Her Wedding

FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews tied the knot with NHL player Jarret Stoll in June 2017, a ceremony attended by several professional athletes. A famous writer and actor, Larry David, also showed up to the delight of Stoll. However, his appearance also created nervousness for Andrews.

Andrews provided the revelation during an appearance on The Tonight Show. She told host Jimmy Fallon that David was among the guests in attendance, but she was fairly unaware of Curb Your Enthusiasm and his role in the show. This lack of knowledge actually helped avoid some wedding jitters and constant questions about whether the water was filtered.

"I had always been a fan of Seinfeld before. Like my husband even talked about Seinfeld in my vows," Andrews said. "But I didn't watch Curb [Your Enthusiasm], and I didn't know, I guess, how neurotic he is and particular. And I'm so glad that I didn't know this because I think I would have been so worried about it. ... I would've been so freaking nervous that he would have had a comment about everything. But I guess he was the sideshow behind the scenes with all of the guys."

While David would have created extra concern about her wedding turning into an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Andrews did say that having him at the ceremony was a "highlight" of the big day. "Forget the bride, forget the groom, forget the alcohol bill we had with all the NHL players. He was there," Andrews explained.

There was actually an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm that did revolve around a destination wedding. Andrews and her husband sat down for the episode while in quarantine and wondered if they had inspired any of the jokes or storylines. They ultimately discovered that the episode took inspiration from a different wedding, so they were off the hook. The couple in the episode "hopped on his charter and didn't offer to pay."

The wedding took place in the Rocky Mountains. Specifically, the couple exchanged vows at the Yellowstone Club, a private residential community in Big Sky, Montana. They turned a helipad into a wildflower field and then held the ceremony in front of the mountainous backdrop.

"We love being outdoors, it was so picturesque, and totally our style," Andrews said about the day, per Harper's Bazaar. Prior to the actual ceremony, they did celebratory shots of Jameson with their friends during a casual night of dinner and drinks. NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, a man who originally told Andrews that Stoll wanted to ask her out on a date, gave a speech to those in attendance.