Jeffrey Epstein Emails With Ghislaine Maxwell Revealed in Newly Unsealed Documents

Emails between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell have been revealed in newly unsealed court documents. Forbes reports that a 2015 email sent from Epstein to Maxwell appears to be a drafted statement regarding the sex trafficking allegations surrounding the two of them. "Since [Jeffrey Epstein] was charged in [2007] for solicitation of a prostitute I have been the target of outright lies, innuendo, slander, defamation and salacious gossip and harassment," part of the email reads.

In an NBC News report, another email was said to be full of misspellings and errors. In it, "jeffrey E." wrote: "You have done nothing wrong and i woudl (sic) urge you to start acting like it. go outside, head high, not as an esacping (sic) convict. go to parties. deal with it." The outlet also noted the emails refer to Maxwell as "Gmax" in the either the email address or the recipient section. Authorities have said that "Gmax" is a moniker Maxwell used sometime in the past year, when setting up a new cell phone in someone else's name. It is believed that Maxwell may have used the partial-alias so that she could evade police and FBI detection. The emails are notable because they prove that Maxwell lied when she previously stated in court that she did not have contact with Epstein for more than a decade.

Here we go: Email from Jeffrey Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell from Jan. 21, 2015. #MaxwellFiles @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/wg0xIwP3oX — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 31, 2020

Maxwell was arrested on July 2, and is charged with six federal crimes, including sex trafficking, enticement of minors, and perjury. This stems from her times as an associate of Epsteins. She has denied the accusations she faces. Currently, Maxwell is being held at at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, New York. She has not been granted bail.

Following Maxwell's arrest, a friend of hers — TV host and journalist Christopher Mason — told reporters that he believes Maxwell has access to lurid videos of Epstein and others. "Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn't going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance," Mason said. "The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade."

Mason went on to say, "She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers. If Ghislaine goes down, she's going to take the whole damn lot of them with her." He then added, "Not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera, he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse. I'll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes, these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots."