Here’s What Khloe Kardashian Texted Lamar Odom After Major Claims Come out in New Memoir

Khloe Kardashian texted Lamar Odom after some major claims came out in his new memoir, and he recently shared what she said in their “friendly” exchange.

While speaking to Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM show, Odom revealed that she had texted him the day prior, and went on to share how she was doing well.

“She good, she talked about one of the stories I told in the book. About her coming to the hotel and putting her hands on the girl,” he said. “She said she didn’t even think I remembered that story.”

In this particular story, Odom explained that during their marriage he had “broken” his vows “so many times,” but on this occasion Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, and their security team had tracked him to the Hotel Roosevelt in Hollywood where was doing drugs with two exotic dancers.

Around midnight, Odom says there was a pounding on the door and when he opened it, Kardashian “pounced on the first girl she saw.”

“Try to imagine the scene: Khloe’s beating the shit out of one of the girls who tried to protest. She’s dropping vicious blows all over the top of this girl’s head,” Odom claimed. “Kris is screaming and her security guard jumps in and pulls Khloe off the beaten stripper. Khloe tells me to gather up my things, and the guards quickly remove all traces of the drugs. We sneak out of a back door of the Roosevelt and disappear into the night.”

Regarding his current relationship with Kardashian, Odom went on to tell McCarthy that they do communicate occasionally, adding, “The next house I buy, hopefully she can decorate it. They’re amazing decorators, they’re amazing homemakers.”

“She’s an incredible person and she’ll always have a place in my heart and be dear to me,” he continued, then calling her the love of his life. “She’s extremely courageous and tough and strong.”

Odom also spoke about how quick the couple got married, saying their “I Do’s” back on 2009 after only dating for a month.

“Love is strange, man.” He added, “I love my family with all my heart, but that’s how I knew she was the one because no one could tell me no, I wasn’t getting married to Khloe. It would have been real easy for me to say, don’t ever call me again, that’s how strong it was.”

Odom also confessed that his relationship with Kardashian unfortunately caused a strain on his relationship with his children Destiny and Lamar Jr., whom he shares with ex Liza Morales.

“It took some time for their mother to come around, just like it took some time for my family to come around,” he said. “My immediate family really didn’t support me and Khloe getting married. I don’t know if it was because of who she was, how fast it was or maybe they didn’t feel like they were being involved, they didn’t really click. It took some time for my kids to come over to my house and spend some time with us in California.”

Odom recounts all of his experiences in his new memoir, Darkness to Light, which is available for purchase now.