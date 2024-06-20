Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over 'Hurtful' Body-Shaming Comments

Kylie Jenner is still hurt by "nasty" comments about her appearance. In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old makeup mogul broke down in tears about how body-shaming still affects her after a decade of dealing with the jabs.

"It's a miracle that I still have confidence and can still look in the mirror and think that I am pretty," Kylie told sister Kendall Jenner in the Thursday, June 20, episode of the Hulu reality show. After a photo of the star went viral at Paris Fashion Week in October 2023, Kylie said she was feeling particularly sensitive.

"I just feel like after Paris there was this picture, which for the first time I was like, 'We are not going to wear a lot of makeup.' So when I'm wearing too much makeup [I'm told], 'You're wearing too much makeup,'" she explained. "Then when I'm not wearing a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light... You can look at pictures when I was 13 and I just have these lines but I have had them since I was a child."

Kylie continued, "I just hear nasty things about myself all the time. I think after 10-plus years of hearing about this, it just gets exhausting." The Kylie Cosmetics founder noted she was "so numb" to people talking about her appearance at this point, but got emotional when asking why people on the internet feel compelled to discuss her appearance so harshly.

"Why do people think it is OK to talk about me? I have never cried about this before but I guess it does affect me," she said while tearing up. "And then I will see some comments or someone saying, 'This is really mean. Why are we talking about her looks? This is 2024' And the other comment will be like, 'Because she did it to herself. She f-ked up her face and had so much surgery.'"

Kendall, 28, comforted her sister by reminding her of how the public has historically responded to their family. "I think that is a general thing with our family. We are dehumanized and they don't think that there's any rules with you," she said, adding, "Whereas if you talked the same way you talk about us to any other woman, people would come to their defense all day long. But for some reason with us, they don't think we have any feelings."