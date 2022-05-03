Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Look Roasted by Onlookers
Not every ensemble can be a "best dressed" look. Attending the 2022 Met Gala Monday night, Kylie Jenner found herself in the unsavory "fashion fail" and "worst dressed" category, at least according to social media users keeping tabs on the night's fashion choices from home.
For the 2022 Met Gala, the theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" with the dress code of "Gilded Glamour." Headed out to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for what is considered to be fashion's biggest night, Jenner – who was joined by sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as mom Kris Jenner – stood out in her unique fashion choice. For the Met Gala red carpet, Jenner opted for an ensemble that could only be referred to as a "high-fashioned bride." The Kylie Cosmetics mogul donned a white gown by Off-White that featured a ruffled skirt, corseted bodice, and a mesh t-shirt with the brand's name printed on it. She completed the look with a baseball cap, which she wore backward, that featured a veil.
Jenner's choice for the night raised plenty of eyebrows, though that wasn't necessarily a good thing. As Jenner walked the red carpet, social media ignited with plenty of comments, with most users roasting her Met Gala look. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.
'Biggest glowdown'
Kylie Jenner’s bridal #MetGala look honors the late Virgil Abloh's one-of-a-kind aesthetic https://t.co/KcysbO6P5Z pic.twitter.com/V5KGhBv81x— Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) May 3, 2022
"biggest glowdown in HISTORY WORSE THAN GIGI," tweeted one onlooker who shared side-by-side images of Jenner's 2021 Met Gala look and this year's ensemble. "She really went from this to this wtf."
'the worst'
kylie baby what is this #MetGala pic.twitter.com/fNz8CSiD5N— molly (@mozxokathleen) May 3, 2022
"Literally the worst Kylie has ever looked. And I always like what she wears," added another person.
'I've seen enough'
me after seeing kylie jenner’s outfit #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0SPpZZ0yUM— kian♒︎ (@gngboo) May 2, 2022
"Taking off my glasses for the night because after seeing kylie jenner's 2022 met gala look I've seen enough," somebody else added.
Jenner's outfit an example of 'why we do not need billionaires'
omg kylies #MetGala look🤩 pic.twitter.com/h3PHPYg72d— pam (@pammetjje) May 2, 2022
"Please look at Kylie Jenners 2022 Met Gala dress to see why we do not need Billionaires," quipped another. "All that d- money stealing food out of peoples mouths and she doesn't even have the decency to use our money for a decent outfit for the [Met Gala]. Pathetic! Abolish Billionaires."
Fans reflect on Jenner's 'Harper's Bazaar' shoot
the way kylie could’ve gave so much more than she did… #MetGala2022 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ojYoxLALMF— Von (@jevonjscott) May 3, 2022
"Kylie literally did a whole Harper's Bazaar shoot that would have been perfect inspo and she really turned up in that," one person tweeted. "Off white did her dirty."
'Ouch!'
kylie is giving #MetGala pic.twitter.com/89YEbVOizT— bag of pills (@lisarinnaspills) May 2, 2022
"My $10 Sears Outlet back-up wedding gown looked better than this," joked somebody else. "Ouch!"
'Foolishness'
Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala looking like this #MetGala pic.twitter.com/UrYacAu54A— jonnie (@j0nie00) May 3, 2022
"What kind of foolishness is this?" asked one onlooker. "It isn't even close to the theme."