Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Look Roasted by Onlookers

Not every ensemble can be a "best dressed" look. Attending the 2022 Met Gala Monday night, Kylie Jenner found herself in the unsavory "fashion fail" and "worst dressed" category, at least according to social media users keeping tabs on the night's fashion choices from home.

For the 2022 Met Gala, the theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" with the dress code of "Gilded Glamour." Headed out to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for what is considered to be fashion's biggest night, Jenner – who was joined by sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as mom Kris Jenner – stood out in her unique fashion choice. For the Met Gala red carpet, Jenner opted for an ensemble that could only be referred to as a "high-fashioned bride." The Kylie Cosmetics mogul donned a white gown by Off-White that featured a ruffled skirt, corseted bodice, and a mesh t-shirt with the brand's name printed on it. She completed the look with a baseball cap, which she wore backward, that featured a veil.

Jenner's choice for the night raised plenty of eyebrows, though that wasn't necessarily a good thing. As Jenner walked the red carpet, social media ignited with plenty of comments, with most users roasting her Met Gala look. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.