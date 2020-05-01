Kristin Cavallari Reportedly Suspected Jay Cutler Was 'Trying to Keep Money' From Her Throughout Their Marriage

✖

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's finances are a serious point of contention for the former couple as they move forward with their divorce after seven years of marriage. In new court documents obtained by Us Weekly after the duo filed to end their marriage Monday, Cavallari claims Cutler was withholding money from her to purchase a new home in Tennessee five months before they announced their split.

The Very Cavallari star claims in the court documents that Cutler "informed her that his attorney was going to stop her from purchasing the house she wanted" and that his lawyer "was going to tell their business manager to not release the funds" needed to purchase another house. As they attempted to negotiate, The Hills star "refused to accept the settlement" Cutler proposed, which Cavallari claimed was unfair, as she had made "significant financial contributions to the marital estate."

Cavallari claims that after she turned down this settlement, the former NFL star went to lengths to keep her from buying the home, saying that while he "never objected" to her finding her own house, she felt that Cutler rushed to file his papers "as a way of punishing her" for not agreeing to the original settlement. An insider added to Us Weekly, "Kristin always knew that Jay was trying to keep some of his money from her. She suspected this for a while and found some type of proof."

A friend of the Laguna Beach alum told PEOPLE Thursday that the cracks in the former couple's marriage were evident during the filming of their E! reality show. "He would make her cry all the time during production. He talked down to her and belittled her. She couldn't take it anymore," they said. A second source, also close to Cavallari, told the magazine, "He belittles Kristin and makes her cry in front of other people. He flies off the handle at the littlest thing and would make Kristin absolutely miserable."

Sunday, Cavallari announced she and Cutler would be going their separate ways after a decade together: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," she wrote on social media. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."