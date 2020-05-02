Kristin Cavallari's Ex Bestie Kelly Henderson Posts Photo With Man Fans Think Is Jay Cutler

✖

It has only been a week since Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari announced they were getting divorced after 10 years together and seven years of marriage. But that hasn't stopped many fans and onlookers from starting up the rumor mill and following any thread to draw information out about the couple's decision.

Many are combing through court documents and reading up on allegations being made by both sides, while also surfing social media to craft their own theories behind the split. One sticking point for many fans of the couple is the allegation of "marital misconduct" that was reportedly in the divorce documents. This led many to the old rumors that the former NFL quarterback and his wife's former best friend Kelly Henderson were seeing each other.

View this post on Instagram Much needed happy hour. Happy Friday y’all. A post shared by by Kelly Henderson (@velvetsedge) on May 1, 2020 at 5:06pm PDT

This was never proven and Cavallari actually commented when the rumors circulated that she never thought the rumors were true. "Not for one second," she added. But a new photo posted by Henderson with an unnamed man in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday got many speculating once again.

As Cosmopolitan adds, Henderson did not tag the former Bears quarterback in the photo, but it didn't stop people from commenting on their theories and fully leaning into it being Cutler in the photo.

"Def jay cutler. Look back at his Instagram it's his bracelet," one wrote in the comments of the photo.

"I don't know whats worse, if its him or if you want us to think it is him but its really not," another pointed out.

However, sources can confirm that the man in the photograph is not Cutler. There were also many who were just as certain that it wasn't Cutler based on similar evidence the fans who fingered the former QB were using.

"Chill out. She’s been quarantining with this guy for weeks. Jay just got back from the Bahamas in April," one defender added, while another noted that Cutler's figure was likely different.

Henderson and Cavallari had a falling out after the alleged cheating incident, playing out during season 3 of Very Cavallari with a confrontation over Henderson's handling of the situation.

"It wasn’t the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it," Cavallari said on the series at the time. "Why [does she] want to post about [my husband]? To get more attention about it. … If I was accused of having an affair with your husband, I wouldn’t say his f–king name on social media. Like, come on."