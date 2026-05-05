Major Hollywood Actor Skips Met Gala Again as His Fiancée Appears Solo

Suki Waterhouse was a vision as she walked the 2026 Met Gala red carpet solo on Monday while her fiancé, actor Robert Pattinson, chose to sit out fashion’s biggest night.

The model and actress, 34, worked with Michael Kors to create her look for the “Fashion is Art” dress code, a terracotta nod to classical sculpture featuring a low-cut bodice and elegant train.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Suki Waterhouse attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Pattinson and Waterhouse have both attended the Met Gala numerous times, together and separately, making their couple debut at 2023’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”-themed gala. Both Waterhouse and Pattinson skipped the 2024 fundraiser, before the Daisy Jones & the Six actress returned to the red carpet alone for the 2025 gala celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

This year, Waterhouse told Vogue that she and Kors considered everything from “Vivienne Westwood to the Wallace Collection to Calvin Klein’s Andy Warhol-inspired spring/summer 2018 collection” before landing on her Greek statue-inspired look.

“Michael was interested in Greek statue draping, and the figures you would find in the Met. He’s the ultimate storyteller. He can walk into a room of hundreds of people and understand why everyone’s there, pull something from the past and bring it into the present. I always think if his biography had a title, it would be Next,” she told the outlet, noting that she “always [wants] to go a little bit extra.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“It’s incredibly low cut down the belly—you’ll definitely notice that,” the model added of her gown with a laugh. “I put it on and I feel soft and very powerful. It’s done good things for my butt—uncharacteristically good.”

Once the red carpet portion of the evening is complete, Waterhouse described the Met Gala as “a pretty intimate experience that feels out of this world,” explaining, “It’s one of those rare moments where nobody’s got an entourage. If Rihanna turns up, it’s like Marilyn Monroe has arrived. I remember last year dancing to Stevie Wonder with Colman Domingo. Everyone was up. Nobody had a phone out.”