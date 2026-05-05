‘Wild N’ Out’ Cast Member Calls out Nick Cannon

Karlous Miller says Nick Cannon’s recent claim that he was not fired from Wild N’ Out is a lie. Instead, the comedian says Cannon is a puppet master who orchestrates firings instead of doing it himself.

Cannon recently spoke with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast, where he spoke about the sketch comedy series and touched on speculation that he had something to do with Miller being fired. He says the network makes such decisions.

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Per Cannon, Miller’s co-host’s demeanor allegedly made the “network nervous,” which was the reason for his exit. Cannon continued, saying that while he “clearly wasn’t involved,” they decided to “play up” the situation until Miller returned.

Cannon further explained that “no one’s ever fired” from the show, saying it is more like an “open door policy” where cast members can come and go as they please. But Miller says that is not true.

“That’s right. He don’t fire nobody, he gets them other mfs to do it and act like he don’t know sh*t about it,” Miller said, per The Jasmine Brand. He continued, noting that the “drama” was simply him advocating for himself. He added, “They keep bringing the sh*t up and trying to make me look crazy. Got the whole black community thinking i did some shit to them folks. i was just a n*gg* at work that ain’t gone let mfs handle me any kind of way.”

Miller was fired from the show after Season 12. He has also returned to participate in later seasons, including Season 13, Season 15, and further. But he’s also been vocal about the political game behind-the-scenes on the show. Initially, Miller insisted he was fired for making jokes about Cannon’s ex-wife, Mariah Carey. He’s squashed his issues with Cannon previously, but it seems things have been reignited.