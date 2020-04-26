Jay Cutler: See the Photos He Posted Just Hours Ahead of Kristin Cavallari Divorce Announcement

✖

Sunday afternoon, Very Cavallari star Kristin Cavallari and former NFL star Jay Cutler announced that they are getting a divorce. This separation comes after 10 years of marriage and countless memorable moments in their reality series. The news caught multitudes by surprise, especially after Cutler posted a lighthearted photo on Instagram.

Hours prior to the divorce announcement, Cutler posted some more photos on his Instagram account. He was playing a card game with an Easter-themed deck and didn't appear to have a care in the world. What drew the attention of some users, however, was that the photo was taken from Cutler's perspective. His account is filled with photos taken by Cavallari due to the former quarterback generally avoiding social media.

"New day. Same game. Dream big. Need that #2 chocolate bunny ASAP," Cutler wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. This photo partnered with one from Saturday in which he was playing Go Fish with the Easter-themed deck. Cutler was cleaning up during the Saturday night game and had tracked down both of the elusive No. 2 chocolate bunny cards. He only needed to find matches for two more cards to secure the victory.

The situation changed later on Sunday when the couple released a joint statement announcing the divorce. They share three children together and explained that they still love and respect each other. However, Cutler and Cavallari said that they have been "growing apart."

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," their statement read on Sunday. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

The couple originally tied the knot in 2013 during a ceremony in Nashville. They had gotten engaged in 2011, but Cavallari soon broke off the relationship. They later reunited in November 2011 and exchanged vows two years later. The reality star later explained that she had always wanted to marry Cutler, but she was concerned about moving too fast, considering that they got engaged after only eight months together.