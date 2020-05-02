Kristin Cavallari Reportedly Accuses Jay Cutler of Arguing With Her in Front of Children

✖

About a week after they announced their separation, new details have emerged regarding Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's relationship. According to Us Weekly, in a report that was published on Thursday, Cavallari has reportedly accused her estranged husband of creating an unhealthy environment for their kids in the Nashville home that they shared. Based on documents obtained by the publication, the former Laguna Beach star alleged that Cutler argued with her in front of their three children — Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4.

“Wife does not believe that it is in the best interest of either party or their minor children to reside in the same household,” the documents claim. “Wife fears that if the parties are required to remain in the same residence, it would be an unhealthy environment, causing irreparable harm to their minor children.” Us Weekly went on to report that Cavallari is asking to use "her portion of the funds" in order to purchase another home in Tennessee before their divorce proceedings take a more dramatic turn. The outlet reported that the reality star actually began to look for another home in November 2019 as “things were so bad in the marriage.”

At the time, they reportedly decided to not move forward with Cavallari moving out as they were attempting to save their marriage. Obviously, their situation has since changed. She has reportedly signed a contract to buy their Franklin, Tennessee home, but Cutler has not signed off on the deal. He is reportedly asking his estranged wife to agree to his parenting plan before signing off (he is seeking joint custody whereas Cavallari is seeking primary custody of their children).

“Husband makes inappropriate statements to and about Wife and attempts to draw her into an argument in front of their minor children," the documents went on to claim. "Now that Husband has announced he will not leave so Wife can exercise parenting time with the children, Wife fears the situation will escalate.” As previously mentioned, this news comes about a week after Cutler and Cavallari announced that they were separating. The couple had been together for ten years. In a joint statement that they both posted on their respective Instagram accounts, the two noted that they still have "love and respect" for each other. They also asked for everyone to respect their privacy as they navigate this new journey.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," they wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."