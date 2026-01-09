Kate Hudson Responds After Being Called ‘Monster’ by Real-Life Son of ‘Song Sung Blue’ Musician

Kate Hudson is weighing in after being called a “monster” by the real-life son of Song Sung Blue musician Mike Sardina.

The actress, who plays Claire Sardina opposite Hugh Jackman’s Mike in the true story of Neil Diamond cover band Lightning & Thunder, has responded to criticism from Mike’s son, Michael Sardina Jr., who told the Daily Mail that the film is “all lies” and that he was “purposely cut out of the film,” despite being paid to consult on it.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Kate Hudson attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

“Honestly, I don’t even know — out of respect for our filmmakers, I’m not the right person to speak to it,” Hudson told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview, adding that she had gotten to know the real-life Claire throughout the process: “I’m so happy that I got to know Claire, who’s such a wonderful woman, and she’s so happy with the movie.”

While Michael Jr.’s sister Angelina and his step-siblings Rachel and Dayna are included in the film, Michael Jr. did not appear in the new film about his parents, nor the 2008 documentary about the pair by the same name.

Michael Jr. told theDaily Mail that his father, who died in 2006, would be “rolling in his grave right now,” due to the depiction of his life, calling Hudson and Jackman “monsters” for not reaching out to him to “try to get more information” about the late Mike.

“Every interview that those monsters have been on national television don’t even mention my existence at all, even though I was the most prevalent force in my father’s life,” he claimed to the outlet.

Despite the controversy, Hudson’s portrayal of Claire has already made her a big name during this year’s awards season. She’s nominated for Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy at Sunday’s Golden Globes and just received a Best Actress nod from the Actor Awards on Wednesday.



“When you’re younger and this happens, there’s a different feeling to it — it’s more of a shock entrance, or invitation, into this world,” Hudson told The Hollywood Reporter of the awards buzz. “But when you’ve been in it for 26 years — I was 19, acting in Almost Famous — it’s a completely different relationship to the kindness and outpouring of positivity. It feels just so warm. It’s a very nice feeling, and also inspiring. It gets me excited about the things moving forward that I want to be doing.”

Song Sung Blue is in theaters now.