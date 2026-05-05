Latest Update on Kim Kardashian’s Hopes of Becoming a Lawyer

Kim Kardashian is putting her lawyer ambitions on hold for the moment. The SKIMS founder has been open about her journey and failing the bar.

Initially, she said she’d re-take it and prepare more. But it seems she’s changed her mind.

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Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ the mother of four plans to wait until at least 2027 to retake the bar exam after failing the test a little less than a year ago. The final deadline to sign up for the February 2027 exam is January 4 next year.

Kardashian has spoken about going an “unconventional” route, attending the Law Office Study Program, which took her six years, instead of four years, to complete due to COVID and her hectic work schedule.

Instead of attending traditional law school, the All’s Fair star began an apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco in 2018. Three years later, she took the “baby bar” – known as the First-Year Law Student’s Examination – and passed on her fourth try, which was chronicled on her Hulu reality series.

In 2019, Kardashian spoke about her passion for prison reform in an interview with Vogue. It was the catalyst for her decision to pursue a career in law.

Kardashian’s father, Robert Kardashian Sr., famously helped represent OJ Simpson in his murder trial. Kardashian believes her father would be proud of her practicing law, despite his warnings to his children to never study/practice law. Kardashian has even said she’d step away from the reality television cameras in her full-time pursuit of her legal career. “I would be just as happy being an attorney full time,” she said at the TIME100 Summit, adding that she hopes becoming a lawyer will be “her life’s most meaningful work.” She continued: “I always joke with my mom — who’s my manager — I say Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney.”